Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Purchases New Position in JBT Marel Corporation $JBTM

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of JBT Marel Corporation (NYSE:JBTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBTM. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of JBT Marel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JBT Marel during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,490,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in JBT Marel in the second quarter worth about $53,515,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in JBT Marel during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,308,000. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JBT Marel Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of JBTM stock opened at $141.32 on Monday. JBT Marel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $90.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -61.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBTM shares. William Blair raised JBT Marel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of JBT Marel in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $169.00 price objective on shares of JBT Marel in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JBT Marel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.
About JBT Marel
JBT Marel Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
