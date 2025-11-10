Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lowered its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Medpace by 244.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $589.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.12. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $625.00. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $356.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 5,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.88, for a total value of $3,474,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,416.24. This represents a 63.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $63,569,958. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.