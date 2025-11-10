Zions Bancorporation National Association UT Buys 3,520 Shares of Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,239.1% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $51,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Bio-Techne Corp has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

