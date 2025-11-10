Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,258 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,390,437 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,570,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291,233 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,969,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,043,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,651,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $991,316,000 after buying an additional 562,246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 37,878,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $849,606,000 after buying an additional 6,829,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,025,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $795,431,000 after buying an additional 1,086,836 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $38.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3,816.82 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $42.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Intel had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $34.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

