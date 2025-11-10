Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Acquires New Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 712 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,676,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,608,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $306.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.19.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

