Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,918 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 427.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Carintia Martinez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 878 shares in the company, valued at $790,200. This represents a 61.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.81, for a total transaction of $197,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,866.19. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,043 shares of company stock worth $42,209,115. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

MPWR stock opened at $958.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $802.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.33. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,123.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $737.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 73.17%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $930.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,047.27.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

