United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 25.2% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.1% in the first quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $846.21 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.91 and a one year high of $1,021.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $942.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $834.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $935.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $974.47.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

