Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Stock Holdings Lifted by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,197,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,269,000 after acquiring an additional 401,418 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,017,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $445.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.54 and a 200-day moving average of $382.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.08 and a 52 week high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.