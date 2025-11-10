abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF $BCD Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 53,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA BCD opened at $35.22 on Monday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

