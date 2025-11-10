Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4,423.1% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Dutch Bros by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $53.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.81 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,161,101 shares of company stock worth $207,633,882 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

