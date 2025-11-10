Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBND. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,523,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,103,000 after buying an additional 2,280,193 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 643.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,038,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898,901 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 834.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,416,000 after purchasing an additional 873,387 shares during the period. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,336,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 230.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 797,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,708,000 after purchasing an additional 556,775 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JBND opened at $54.15 on Monday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

