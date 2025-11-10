Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.15.

McKesson Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $850.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $724.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $558.13 and a 12 month high of $867.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

