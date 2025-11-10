FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCFS. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 price target on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.72. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $166.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $935.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.28 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick L. Wessel sold 69,024 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $9,559,133.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 932,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,205,353.42. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $638,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,937,035.88. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,883,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 18.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

