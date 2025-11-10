JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on JFrog from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JFrog from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.69.

FROG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $65,773.68. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,977.58. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 13,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $656,747.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 658,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,113,398.92. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 431,492 shares of company stock worth $20,979,800 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,747,000 after purchasing an additional 224,513 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 222,635 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,166,000 after buying an additional 1,037,482 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in JFrog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,557,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,228,000 after buying an additional 74,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in JFrog by 1,974.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

