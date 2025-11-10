Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $250.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXPE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, August 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $209.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

Expedia Group Trading Up 17.5%

EXPE opened at $258.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.58. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $264.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,971.68. The trade was a 6.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $546,405.06. Following the sale, the insider owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,297,902.69. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 150 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

