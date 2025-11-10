Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Insider Buys £2,156.88 in Stock

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) insider Iraj Amiri acquired 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £2,156.88.

Shares of Eurocell stock opened at GBX 129.95 on Monday. Eurocell plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120 and a 52 week high of GBX 191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.13.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported GBX 6 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eurocell had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 3.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eurocell plc will post 19.470852 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 300 to GBX 270 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 price objective on shares of Eurocell in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Eurocell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 225.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade.

