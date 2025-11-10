Citizens Jmp Cuts Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $4.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citizens Jmp from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

FLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Full House Resorts from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FLL

Full House Resorts Price Performance

FLL opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $94.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 118.79% and a negative net margin of 13.75%.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.54 per share, with a total value of $35,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 233,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,214.86. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Full House Resorts by 127.0% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 578,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 323,931 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1,685.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 229,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 216,458 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Catawba River Capital raised its position in Full House Resorts by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Catawba River Capital now owns 1,635,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,766 shares during the last quarter. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.