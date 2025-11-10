SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Insider Adrian Hargrave Buys 100,000 Shares

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.
SEEEN Trading Up 8.2%
SEEEN stock opened at GBX 5.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.31. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. SEEEN plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50.
SEEEN Company Profile
