SEEEN (LON:SEEN) Insider Adrian Hargrave Buys 100,000 Shares

SEEEN plc (LON:SEEN – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Hargrave acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £5,000.

SEEEN Trading Up 8.2%

SEEEN stock opened at GBX 5.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.31. The stock has a market cap of £7.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. SEEEN plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2.60 and a 52 week high of GBX 6.50.

SEEEN Company Profile

SEEEN delivers the first AI-powered Video Experience Platform. Our technology gives you precise control over your video content, increases video inventory, and delivers more immediate, relevant and personal audience experiences that are designed for action at the point of inspiration. Our products include CreatorSuite, JetStream and Dialog-To-Clip (https://seeen.com/premiere-plug-in).

