New Millennium Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,846 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 4.1% of New Millennium Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $386.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.63.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,746,821,463.94. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $435.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

