Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,261,000 after purchasing an additional 95,802 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 209.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 167,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Monday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.64.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

