Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.7% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 24,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,321,000 after acquiring an additional 81,832 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 45,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reik & CO. LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 30,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 1.4%

CVX stock opened at $155.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.