William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $1.18 Billion Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 717,778 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amazon.com worth $1,184,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.01. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.04.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

