Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases Shares of 52,521 C4 Therapeutics, Inc. $CCCC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.07% of C4 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research cut C4 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $166.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.95.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%.The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

