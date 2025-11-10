Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.63. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.15, for a total transaction of $280,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,027.30. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $450.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

