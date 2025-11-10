Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 3.2% of Washington Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,106.90. This trade represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $386.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

