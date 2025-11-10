Broadcom Inc. $AVGO is Sienna Gestion’s 5th Largest Position

Sienna Gestion lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.7% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $38,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $349.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.63. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $386.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $33,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total transaction of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

