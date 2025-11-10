Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 7,926 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 389,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6%

TFC stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.