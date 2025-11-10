Horan Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.4% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,703,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,566,000 after acquiring an additional 39,466 shares during the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 100,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after purchasing an additional 64,038 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 329,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,012,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $349.43 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $386.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.63.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,722,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

