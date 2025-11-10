Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.50. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

