XPIN Network (XPIN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8.73 Million

XPIN Network (XPIN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. XPIN Network has a total market capitalization of $65.70 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of XPIN Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XPIN Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XPIN Network has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

XPIN Network Profile

XPIN Network’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2025. XPIN Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,421,096,375 tokens. XPIN Network’s official Twitter account is @xpinnetwork. XPIN Network’s official website is www.xpin.network. XPIN Network’s official message board is xpinnetwork.medium.com.

XPIN Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XPIN Network (XPIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. XPIN Network has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,487,812,500 in circulation. The last known price of XPIN Network is 0.00350351 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $8,036,103.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xpin.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XPIN Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XPIN Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XPIN Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

