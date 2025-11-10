Shuffle (SHFL) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Shuffle (SHFL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. One Shuffle token can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Shuffle has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Shuffle has a market capitalization of $154.78 million and $622.31 thousand worth of Shuffle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shuffle Token Profile

Shuffle’s genesis date was March 13th, 2024. Shuffle’s total supply is 956,134,769 tokens and its circulating supply is 346,661,049 tokens. Shuffle’s official Twitter account is @shufflecom. The official website for Shuffle is shuffle.com.

Buying and Selling Shuffle

According to CryptoCompare, “Shuffle (SHFL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shuffle has a current supply of 956,134,768.89961498 with 346,592,922.8143561 in circulation. The last known price of Shuffle is 0.43173597 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $332,589.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shuffle.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shuffle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shuffle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shuffle using one of the exchanges listed above.

