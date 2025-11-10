Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Down 9.7% – Here’s Why

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.28 and last traded at GBX 0.28. 156,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,113,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.31.

Kendrick Resources Stock Down 9.7%

The stock has a market cap of £821,094.40, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 16.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.26.

Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

