Comparing Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Loews (NYSE:L)

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Loews and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loews 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hippo 1 2 4 0 2.43

Hippo has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given Hippo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Loews.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

58.3% of Loews shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of Loews shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Hippo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Loews and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loews 7.47% 7.43% 1.62% Hippo 21.30% -5.89% -1.28%

Risk & Volatility

Loews has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loews and Hippo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loews $17.99 billion 1.18 $1.41 billion $6.90 14.87 Hippo $450.10 million 1.88 -$40.50 million $3.62 9.34

Loews has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loews, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Loews beats Hippo on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages. It also provides loss-sensitive insurance programs; and warranty, risk management, information, and claims administration services. The company markets its insurance products and services through independent agents, brokers, and managing general underwriters. In addition, the company is involved in the transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and hydrocarbons through natural gas pipelines covering approximately 13,455 miles of interconnected pipelines; 855 miles of NGL pipelines in Louisiana and Texas; 14 underground storage fields with an aggregate gas capacity of approximately 199.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas; and eleven salt dome caverns and related brine infrastructure for providing brine supply services. Further, the company operates a chain of 25 hotels; and develops, manufactures, and markets a range of extrusion blow-molded and injection molded plastic containers for customers in the pharmaceutical, dairy, household chemicals, food/nutraceuticals, industrial/specialty chemicals, and water and beverage/juice industries, as well as manufactures commodity and differentiated plastic resins from recycled plastic materials. Loews Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform and website, as well as operates licensed insurance agencies. Hippo Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

