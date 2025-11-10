MemeCore (M) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.04 Million

MemeCore (M) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. MemeCore has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $13.04 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MemeCore has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MemeCore token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
MemeCore Token Profile
MemeCore was first traded on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,264,317,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.
MemeCore Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.
