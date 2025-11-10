MemeCore (M) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.04 Million

MemeCore (M) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. MemeCore has a total market capitalization of $3.86 billion and approximately $13.04 million worth of MemeCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MemeCore has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MemeCore token can currently be bought for about $2.44 or 0.00002298 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MemeCore alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MemeCore Token Profile

MemeCore was first traded on July 3rd, 2025. MemeCore’s total supply is 5,264,317,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,579,304,706 tokens. MemeCore’s official Twitter account is @memecore_org. The official website for MemeCore is memecore.com.

MemeCore Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeCore (M) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeCore has a current supply of 5,264,317,858.42 with 1,039,501,066 in circulation. The last known price of MemeCore is 2.42887033 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,350,363.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memecore.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MemeCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MemeCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MemeCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MemeCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MemeCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.