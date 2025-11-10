Mira (MIRA) Price Tops $0.22

Mira (MIRA) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Mira token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges. Mira has a total market cap of $42.60 million and approximately $20.91 million worth of Mira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mira has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mira alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mira Token Profile

Mira’s genesis date was September 26th, 2025. Mira’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,244,643 tokens. Mira’s official website is mira.network. The official message board for Mira is mira.network/writing. Mira’s official Twitter account is @mira_network.

Mira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mira (MIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mira has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 191,244,643 in circulation. The last known price of Mira is 0.21993232 USD and is up 2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $18,244,794.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mira.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mira using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.