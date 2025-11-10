Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) Price Tops $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Wrapped XTZ token can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped XTZ has a total market cap of $678.74 million and approximately $178.46 thousand worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XTZ has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XTZ

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.647975 USD and is up 3.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $143,171.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

