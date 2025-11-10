RZcoin (RZ) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.23 Billion

RZcoin (RZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. RZcoin has a market cap of $3.23 billion and $23.77 thousand worth of RZcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RZcoin has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One RZcoin token can now be bought for approximately $116.61 or 0.00109715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RZcoin

RZcoin’s genesis date was October 12th, 2024. RZcoin’s total supply is 98,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,700,000 tokens. RZcoin’s official Twitter account is @rz_coin. The official website for RZcoin is coin.rz.game. The Reddit community for RZcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rzcoinsupport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RZcoin’s official message board is coin.rz.game/blog.

Buying and Selling RZcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RZcoin (RZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RZcoin has a current supply of 98,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RZcoin is 116.42676609 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coin.rz.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RZcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RZcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RZcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

