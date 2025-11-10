SOON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $69.28 Million (SOON)

SOON (SOON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, SOON has traded up 206.7% against the dollar. SOON has a market cap of $688.89 million and approximately $69.28 million worth of SOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOON token can currently be bought for approximately $2.09 or 0.00001969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106,035.20 or 0.99766075 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102,134.90 or 0.99737442 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SOON Profile

SOON was first traded on May 23rd, 2025. SOON’s total supply is 983,545,289 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,178,017 tokens. SOON’s official Twitter account is @soon_svm. SOON’s official message board is medium.com/@soon_svm. SOON’s official website is soo.network.

Buying and Selling SOON

According to CryptoCompare, “SOON (SOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SOON has a current supply of 983,545,289.4076979 with 295,174,367.4701417 in circulation. The last known price of SOON is 2.11141728 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $73,619,611.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://soo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.