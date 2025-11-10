Hey Anon (ANON) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

Hey Anon (ANON) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Hey Anon has traded up 72.9% against the dollar. One Hey Anon token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges. Hey Anon has a market cap of $26.85 million and $1.06 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hey Anon Token Profile

Hey Anon was first traded on December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,431,063 tokens. The official message board for Hey Anon is x.com/heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official website is heyanon.ai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,431,132.005432 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 1.96404276 USD and is up 14.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $1,115,366.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hey Anon using one of the exchanges listed above.

