Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 154,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $228.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.16. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings raised AutoNation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.75.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

