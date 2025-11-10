Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.