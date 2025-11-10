Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys New Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF $HYD

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 17,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,983,000 after acquiring an additional 48,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
BATS HYD opened at $50.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.03. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $53.10.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
