PFG Advisors Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 433.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,295 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Fairfield University boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 209.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield University now owns 701,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,545,000 after buying an additional 474,631 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 152.0% in the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 695,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 419,282 shares in the last quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspetuck Financial Management LLC now owns 100,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 683,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.11. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $44.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.