KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 69.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after buying an additional 875,359 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 44.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,574,434 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $268,850,000 after purchasing an additional 481,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,302,433 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $224,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.47, for a total value of $8,886,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,977.22. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.37, for a total transaction of $1,838,017.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,834.86. This represents a 92.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 205,657 shares of company stock valued at $67,989,576 over the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $385.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $404.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.36.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $309.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.93 and a 200-day moving average of $312.01. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 3.67.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 41.99%.The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

