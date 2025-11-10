First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF $FIXD Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after buying an additional 113,256 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,262,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,414,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 843,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 594,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 586,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $44.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.92. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $45.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

