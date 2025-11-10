PFG Advisors Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $339.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.250-11.450 EPS. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $410.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.87.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

