PFG Advisors Buys 29,558 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF $ARB

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC lifted its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARB opened at $28.97 on Monday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $90.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.05.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

