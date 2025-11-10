Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,562 AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 281.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 430,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,288,000 after buying an additional 317,530 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after purchasing an additional 293,553 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 41.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 763,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 221,948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,501,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth approximately $16,802,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.4%

AeroVironment stock opened at $329.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -515.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.96. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AeroVironment from $267.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $305.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $295.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.07.

Insider Activity

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 998 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.74, for a total value of $398,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,575.76. The trade was a 4.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $654,177.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,567. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

