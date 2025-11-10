PFG Advisors Has $3.47 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF $FENI

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 52.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENI opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.69. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

