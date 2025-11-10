Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,583 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTLC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 205.3% during the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $55.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.85. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

