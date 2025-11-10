Future Fund LLC Invests $303,000 in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

IWC stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.25 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a market cap of $985.18 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

